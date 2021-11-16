Hudson Valley, New York Residents Could See Snow Before Turkey

Most of the Hudson Valley is projected to see snow for the first time this fall.
Hudson Valley residents could see snow on the ground on Thanksgiving.
While the forecast can change this far out The Weather Channel is currently predicting snow to fall in the Hudson Valley two days before Thanksgiving.
As of this writing, The Weather Channel is calling for a mix of rain and snow on Tuesday, Nov. 23 for Sullivan, Orange, Ulster, Dutchess and Putnam counties.
Sullivan County is forecast for the most snow. With one to three inches of snow predicted.
Snow accumulations of less than one inch are forecast for Orange, Ulster and most of Dutchess counties.
The upper parts of Dutchess County are "expected" to see about one inch of snow, according to The Weather Channel.
