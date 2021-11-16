I could name a few things that I don’t love about the winters here in the Hudson Valley. I don’t love the snow. Okay, maybe a coating is okay, but not a foot of snow. I hate sleet and ice. Way worse than snow. And dangerous, too. Super cold temperatures? I’m not a big fan. And to top it off, no ice cream stands are open.

It’s always sad when the weather starts turning cold and your favorite ice cream stand closes for the season. It doesn’t make sense for them to stay open through winter, but it’s sad just the same. One popular ice cream stand is making it not quite as sad as they get ready to close for the 2021 season.

The Jolly Cow on Route 9W in Lake Katrine, a favorite stop for Ulster County residents, is closing out the season with a bang this year. They are inviting their customers to stop by The Jolly Cow this Wednesday Nov. 17. from 1PM to 5PM or while supplies last, and enjoy a free soft serve ice cream cone or cup. It’s their way of saying thank you. Now that’s what I call a happy closing. Or a not so sad closing, anyway.

What a great idea and what a nice way to thank your loyal customers. If you find yourself in the Lake Katrine area Wednesday, stop by The Jolly Cow at 1620 Route 9W. And make sure you say thanks for the thank you. It’s the best one I’ve heard of in a while. See you next season!

