It's been a busy few months for Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus, both in his position locally and with recent deployment, but congratulations are in order as it has been announced that County Executive Neuhaus will be promoted to the rank of Commander in the United States Navy.

County Executive Neuhaus' Military History

In December of 2007, County Executive Neuhaus, a lifelong resident of Orange County NY, became a commissioned Officer in the Navy. His prior service includes time in North Africa in 2011, South Korea in 2017, and active duty from November 2018 to June 2019 with the U.S. Navy, having served in a number of locations in Iraq with the U.S. Military Campaign against ISIS, Operation Inherent Resolve. Additional overseas services include Korea and Africa in addition to the Middle East, all with the Combined Count Special Operations Task Force.

Earlier this year, Neuhaus once again was on active duty as part of the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as announced in March. He joined the Navy's 'Sixth Fleet' - the operational fleet and staff of the U.S. Naval Forces in Europe and Africa.

Currently, the Orange County executive is in the Pacific with the Navy fulfilling an obligation that involves 26 nations, 38 surface ships, four submarines, nine national land forces, and over 170 aircraft and personnel, totaling approximately 25,000. This is the world's largest maritime exercise called Rimpac, which was announced earlier this year by the U.S. Navy, and is scheduled from June 29th to August 4th in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California.

Neuhaus To Be Promoted To Commander

Lloyd J. Austin III, the United States Secretary of Defense, announced on July 12th that Neuhaus will be promoted to the rank of Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves, in what is classified as 'merit selection.' The distinguishing of 'merit selection' means that Neuhaus will be elevated ahead of his peers.

I am honored to serve my country and to receive this promotion from theSecretary of Defense. This would not be possible without theunwavering support of my family, my staff, and the brave men and women that Iam proud to work alongside in the Armed Forces of the United States. I amgrateful to have the opportunity to be of service to my country in the NavyReserves, while also serving my fellow residents of Orange County.

The promotion to Commander will become effective October 1, 2022.

