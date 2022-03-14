Orange County Executive Will Deploy To Aid in Ukraine Conflict

As we approach the three-week mark of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Orange County has shared the news that their County Executive, Steve Neuhaus, will be deployed as part of the response. Neuhaus was the Town of Chester's Supervisor for six years before being was sworn into office on January 1, 2014, as County Executive.

In an announcement on the Orange County Government Facebook page on Monday, March 14, it was stated that County Executive Steve Neuhaus, who is a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy, will deploy to Europe later this week in response to the conflict in Ukraine.

County Executive Neuhaus, in his bio on the Orange County Government website, shared that he is a life-long Orange County resident, raised on a working farm in Southern Orange County. He received a Bachelors's Degree in History and Political Science from Mount Saint Mary College and a Master's Degree from Marist College in Public Administration. County Executive Neuhaus was an active member of the Lakeside Fire Department in Monroe prior to joining the Navy Reserves.

Currently, in his role as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves, County Executive Neuhaus is assigned to the Pacific Fleet, and part of the Naval Special Warfare team as an Executive Officer. Previous involvement includes active duty from November 2018 to June 2019 with the U.S. Navy, having served in a number of locations in Iraq with the U.S. Military Campaign against ISIS, Operation Inherent Resolve. Additional overseas services include Korea and Africa in addition to the Middle East.

During his tenure with the military, County Executive Neuhaus has earned two warfare designations: Seabee Combat Warfare (SCW) Officer and Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer (NESCO). He also holds graduate certifications from the Naval War College in National Security Studies and the Joint Special Operations University.

County Executive Neuhaus has always been an active and involved community member and supporter of community initiatives. His involvement spans the American Legion, Military Officers Association of America/Mid-Hudson Chapter, and the Fraternal Order of Police/Jason Conklin Lodge 957. He is a founding member of the Families of War Veterans Committee, and supporter of the Hudson Valley Honor Flight.

Orange County Government shared the following sentiments regarding his deployment:

We are grateful for the County Executive’s service and commitment to this country and will be praying for him, his family, and all our military families during his deployment.

