Nearly 80 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

From Oct 1., 2022 until Jan. 1 2022, nearly 80 children have gone missing in the Empire State. Please, take a look and see if you recognize any of these missing children.

In total, 76 children are still missing in New York State, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Most have the missing children were last seen very recently. Many of the children we have profiled went missing in the past few weeks or months, officials say.

Help Is Needed Across New York State

What To Do If you Find Any Of These Missing New York Children

Call 911 or 1-800-THE-Lost If you see any of these missing people. You can also call New York State Police or you're local police department. Or call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.

All of the information we provided is from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. If you are a parent or guardian of one of the missing children and they have been found contact the National Center for Missing &; Exploited Children to have them take down your child's missing photo.

