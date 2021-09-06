My First Hudson Valley Hummingbird Experience

I love being outdoors around the Hudson Valley. Hiking, kayaking you name it, I'm there.

With that being said I try my best to stay vigilant and keep my eye out for different wildlife around the mid-Hudson region. Usually I'm looking for bears or snakes so I can go in the other direction, because I would be terrified.

However, for years I've been waiting to see a hummingbird in the Hudson Valley. If you're anything like me you had no idea that hummingbirds were actually common in New York. I don't know why, but I definitely thought they were a tropical bird. I didn't pay attention during the bird lectures in school apparently.

According to Audubon.Org hummingbirds are very common in New York. More specifically the Ruby-throated Hummingbird. The site explains that the Ruby Throated hummingbird is "the only species of hummingbird in North America that breeds east of the Great Plains. The tiny bird can fly non-stop for more than 1,200 miles."

While sitting on my back deck a (I'm assuming) Ruby Throated Hummingbird swooped right in. This was the first time I've ever seen a hummingbird up close and personal. That thing was moving so fast! And it was so small that I initially thought it was a rather large dragon fly.

We've had the sugar water set up, but never had any visitors until just the other day. For the record, the hummingbird didn't even go near the hummingbird feeder.

Have you had any hummingbird experiences? Do your hummingbird feeders work? And were you fast enough to capture a picture? Let us know on Facebook!

