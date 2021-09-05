11-month-old, 80-Pound Cougar Was Living in a New York Apartment

That is one scary neighbor!

A question people get asked all the time is, "Do you really know your neighbor?" I think in this case I would be glad I didn't know this was living next door to me. If you live in an apartment like I do, how well do you know the people that live next door, or in my case the people who live above you? I think its safe to say that I know them well enough to know that they don't have anything like this roaming around their apartment.

According to ABC 7 New York, a pet cougar was recently found to be living with its owner in a Bronx home. The unidentified pet owner was the one who alerted a sanctuary about the cougar, after realizing that having a pet cougar in an apartment probably wasn't such a good idea. The owner came to this realization after the "big cat carnivore that started to show signs of aggression."

Once the sanctuary was contacted by the owner, they reached out to the Humane Society of the United States, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, NYPD and the Bronx Zoo to see what could be done to rescue the animal. All involved worked up a plan to rescue the big cat, but how does a regular citizen get a cougar like this? Investigators in this case said that the owner purchased the cougar out of state, and kept it at their home since it was a cub.

The rescue took place over the weekend as the cat was picked up and taken to the Bronx Zoo, where she was cared for by veterinarians and animal care staff. Once the cat was checked out and cared for, arrangements were made for transport to the sanctuary. Officials said the cougar was picked up Monday afternoon and is being transported to Turpentine Creek in Arkansas.

