It happened.

It happened to me today, while doing my radio show live from the Dutchess County Fair.

A string of words came out of this very mouth that made me say, 'wait a second Val, did you just say that?' Am I officially turning get off my lawn years old?

I was born in the '80s, and i'm part of that number of years that people argue over all the time so they gave us the term Xennial - whatever. Not that we're getting OLD, but we're of the prime adulting age and it's getting to the point where we have to make important decisions and have big responsibilities, and it's not always easy (or fun).

Today I spent the better part of the day at the fair, and I knew it would be an expensive day, so I brought a good amount of money to keep my daughter and our neighbor (who was hanging out with her for the day) fed, and occupied while we were there. The day started off with ride wristbands and some games, and round one of the feeding frenzy, and they stopped by the area we were broadcasting from to check-in and refill the money supply. When I heard how much one of the food items cost them, that's when it happened...

You paid how much for that?

Normally I'm not the type of person that focuses on the money - I think it's a given that when you're at an event like the fair, you're going to drop some major dough, and i'm not talking about fried dough. But, as I spoke those words, it got me thinking, am I at that point in my adult-ish life where I really stop and think about where and how my money is spent?

I mean, these types of adulting decisions are happening pretty regularly these days, so I guess it is what it is.... coming from the same person who regularly looks at her six year old daughter and says damn, I need to cook dinner for you every night, huh?

I guess what i'm trying to say is, life is moving pretty fast, adulting ain't easy, money goes quickly, and while we're at it, I guess you can stay off my (insert expletive) lawn, too.

