5 Must Do’s for New Yorkers with E-Bike Batteries

Do you have an e-bike and love it? Thinking about purchasing yourself an e-bike? There are a few things that you need to know, not about the bike itself, but the item that powers that bike, the battery.

What is so different about the battery for an e-bike and why is the New York State Attorney General holding press conferences about it? Because she (and the rest of the state) wants to make sure that you stay alive when using your e-bike.

What are the most important things to know about an e-bike before you buy one?

Photo by Gotrax on Unsplash Photo by Gotrax on Unsplash loading...

The most important thing that New York State wants you to know is that the lithium batteries from these bikes have, so far in 2023, caused 108 fires and 13 deaths.

Get our free mobile app

How can you prevent the lithium-ion battery catching on fire on your bike?

Photo by Gotrax on Unsplash Photo by Gotrax on Unsplash loading...

Here are things to do when getting an e-bike to help give you the best experience as an owner, from the AG press release;

Buy your e-bike from a trusted bike store, not from an online random ad.

Once you have your bike, check the battery often. Has it changed shape in any way? Is it hot? Does it smell funny? These are all clues that the battery is not good and could catch fire.

Charge your battery using only the cord or cable that it came with, not a secondary one that you bought from a different retailer.

When you go to get rid of your lithium-ion battery, take it to an actual battery recycling center, don't just toss it in the trash.

Enjoy your new bike, ride the heck out of it, but be aware that the battery could do some serious damage, including loss of life, if it is not taken care of and maintained properly.

"Mount Your Bikes!" 12 Great Bike Shops in Upstate New York After a notorious Upstate New York winter, warmer weather means thousands of bikers mount up and head for the hills. Our region has a large legion of biking enthusiasts and we have a list here of a dozen great bike shops for them to utilize. These shops are scattered all over Upstate New York, from the Hudson Valley to Western New York. They offer bike sales and service on all types of bikes from regular road bikes to laid-back recumbent bikes to tough mountain bikes. If we missed your favorite bike shop feel free to give it a shout-out over on our Facebook page!

12 Exciting Ways to Bike Across Upstate New York The number of bike trails across Upstate New York has exploded in the past decade. Here is a list of a dozen that you might not be aware of. Great fun for the whole family!