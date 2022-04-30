Video Tour of The Infamous Murder Farmhouse in Goshen, New York

America has an obsession with true crime books, podcasts, and television shows. Serial killers seem to be at the very center of that fascination.

The Hudson Valley region has so much beauty that residents are always shocked when they see the major blemishes. It may be hard to believe but this area is home to 2 serial killers with a criminal history that could make your skin crawl. One of the most famous and well known murders from the Hudson Valley is Kendall Francois. He took the lives of 8 women who were later discovered at his parent's house in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Another serial killer from the region is less known and a chapter of his story took place in this small abandoned farmhouse on Harriman Drive in Goshen.

YouTube.com: Jack Strickland YouTube.com: Jack Strickland loading...

Just after he was paroled from prison for bank robbery one of New York's most notorious serial killers terrorized the Hudson Valley. His name was Nathaniel White and he was nicknamed the "Robocop Killer" while active in Middletown, Goshen, and Poughkeepsie.

YouTube.com: Jack Strickland YouTube.com: Jack Strickland loading...

According to Murderpedia, Nathaniel White was inspired to kill and mutilate his first victim the way he did because of the movie RoboCop 2. His first victim was Juliana R. Frank in 1991 who was pregnant at the time. His second victim was Christine M. Klebbe who was only in the 8th grade. Her body was discovered in Goshen. White's third victim was Laurette Huggins Reviere who was discovered in Middletown, New York. The fourth and fifth victims were Angelina Hopkins and Brenda L. Whiteside who he reportedly met in Poughkeepsie. His last victim was Adraine M. Hunter whose body was found in Middletown, New York.

A channel on YouTube was able to record and upload a tour of the house before it was supposedly set on fire.

Middletown, New York's 7 Top Rated Restaurants