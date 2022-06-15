Mount Vernon, New York Cop Assaults Handcuffed Inmate
A Putnam County man who worked as a police officer in Westchester County was sentenced for assaulting a handcuffed inmate.
On Tuesday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that former a Mount Vernon police officer was sentenced for beating a handcuffed inmate who was in his custody.
James Ready of Putnam Valley pleaded guilty in August 2021 to falsifying records and reckless assault. He pleaded guilty to using excessive force to restrain a defendant in his custody, which was caught on surveillance, and lying about the incident in an effort to cover up the assault, officials say.
On November 23, 2019, Ready, who was a probationary Mount Vernon Police Officer, was placed in charge of guarding Tyquan Brown, who was in police custody. Brown was taken to Montefiore-Mount Vernon Hospital Emergency Room for medical attention.
Around 1:30 a.m., Ready was preparing to return Brown, who was handcuffed and shackled at the ankles, to police headquarters.
While attempting to restrain an unruly Brown, Ready used excessive force in slamming Brown to the floor causing his body and head to strike the floor, resulting in physical injury, officials say. The incident was captured on hospital surveillance video.
When questioned about how Brown received his injuries, Ready lied and created a false report about the incident, officials say.
Ready, who was a probationary officer at the time of the incident, resigned from the police department shortly after the incident. On Tuesday, Ready, 29, was sentenced to three years of probation.