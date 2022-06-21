Motorcyclist Seriously Injured By Bear in Orange County, NY

A person riding a motorcycle in the Hudson Valley was seriously injured after colliding with a bear.

On Monday just before 5:30 p.m., the Mechnicstown Fire Company based out of Middletown, New York responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a bear.

Middletown, New York Firefighters Respond To Serious Accident Involving Bear

Black bear Jillian Cooper loading...

The accident happened on Route 211 East near Miller Road in Middletown at 5:26 p.m, according to Orange County NY Fire Calls.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

It's unclear what happened, but a motorcyclist collided with a bear while riding the motorcycle in Orange County, New York.

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured By Bear in Middletown, New York

The unnamed driver suffered a compound fracture according to Orange County NY Fire Calls.

"Mechanicstown Car 1 responding, 911 advising motorcycle vs bear, patient with a compound fracture," Orange County NY Fire Calls stated.

Kansas v Oklahoma State Getty Images loading...

A MEDIVAC was initially called but then canceled on the scene. The driver's condition wasn't released. The condition of the bear is also unclear as of this writing.

Person Freed After Getting Belly Button Ring Stuck in Window in Orange County, New York

It certainly has been an interesting few days for the Mechanicstown Fire Company. Last week firefighters rushed to the Middletown Sonic for reports of a person with a belly button piercing stuck in the window of the Hudson Valley restaurant. CLICK HERE to read more.

25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley Here are some of our must-try places to grab a slice in the Hudson Valley:

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Prominent Professional Athletes from The Hudson Valley Region We've compiled a list of 25 male professional athletes who are from the Hudson Valley.