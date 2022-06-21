Motorcyclist Seriously Injured By Bear in Orange County, NY
A person riding a motorcycle in the Hudson Valley was seriously injured after colliding with a bear.
On Monday just before 5:30 p.m., the Mechnicstown Fire Company based out of Middletown, New York responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a bear.
The accident happened on Route 211 East near Miller Road in Middletown at 5:26 p.m, according to Orange County NY Fire Calls.
It's unclear what happened, but a motorcyclist collided with a bear while riding the motorcycle in Orange County, New York.
The unnamed driver suffered a compound fracture according to Orange County NY Fire Calls.
"Mechanicstown Car 1 responding, 911 advising motorcycle vs bear, patient with a compound fracture," Orange County NY Fire Calls stated.
A MEDIVAC was initially called but then canceled on the scene. The driver's condition wasn't released. The condition of the bear is also unclear as of this writing.
