A 28-year-old Woodbourne (Sullivan County) man was arrested two times within three days during the past week by members of the Monticello Police Department. This is not his first local arrest for similar charges, as he was previously arrested by Monticello Police on Thursday, December 9th for Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Criminal possession stolen property in the 4th degree for stolen credit cards.

William T. Staesser was arrested on Sunday, January 30th, and again on Wednesday, February 2nd, on a number of felony charges. On Sunday the 30th, Staesser was charged with 4 counts of Forgery in the 2nd degree, 2 counts of Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree, tampering with physical evidence, as well as Misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a controlled substance on the 7th degree. The arrest on the 30th came after an investigation of the theft of a credit and debit card from a parked vehicle in Monticello.

It was reported that the cards were stolen by Staesser and then used at several business locations in the Village of Monticello, as well as at the Walmart in the Town of Thompson, all while the owner of said cards was attending funeral services for a local firefighter. Surveillance from several of the locations was used to identify Staesser, and at the time of the arrest on Sunday the 30th, he was found to be in possession of a small amount of crack cocaine which he attempted to hide in his mouth. After arraignment in the Village of Monticello, he was released on his own recognizance as per New York State bail reform guidelines.

Yesterday, February 2nd, Staesser was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree and two counts of Forgery in the second degree for stealing a debit card from a vehicle located on Bank Street in Monticello. The stolen debit card was once again used to make purchases locally within the Village of Monticello.

Arraignment occurred at the Village of Monticello Justice Court where Staesser was remanded to Sullivan County Jail on $15,000 cash bail, $25,000 bail bond, or $40,000 secured insurance bond.

