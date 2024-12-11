Police Now Investigating Serious Overnight Crash In Monroe
A serious motor vehicle accident took place overnight in Orange County, leaving one person seriously injured. At this time, the investigation continues but police have confirmed that an occupant of the vehicle was seriously injured in the incident.
SEE ALSO: NY Police Officer From Hudson Valley Killed, Help Needed
Minivan Crash In Monroe, Orange County
Police are investigating a minivan crash that took place overnight in Monroe, Orange County. The single car incident happened around 11:00pm on Larkin Drive just before County Route 105.
Reports indicate that police were notified of the incident after a 911 call from a motorist who noticed a minivan 'far off the roadway in a ditch, with a person trapped inside.'
New York State Police, once on scene, found an occupant of the vehicle unconscious, reporting that they had to break the windows of the vehicle in order to get the person out of the vehicle.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Victim Transported From Scene of Minivan Crash
Reports indicate that paramedics on scene performed CPR on the victim before transporting them to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown. At this time, no additional information has been provided regarding the condition of that person, nor if there was anyone else involved in the accident.
New York State Police are continuing their investigation as to what caused this incident to happen, and coverage will be updated once additional information becomes available. Coverage provided by Rockland Video Productions.
32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety
Gallery Credit: The Leapfrog Group issued its updated Hospital Safety Grades