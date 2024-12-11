Police Now Investigating Serious Overnight Crash In Monroe

A serious motor vehicle accident took place overnight in Orange County, leaving one person seriously injured. At this time, the investigation continues but police have confirmed that an occupant of the vehicle was seriously injured in the incident.

Rockland Video Productions Rockland Video Productions loading...

Get our free mobile app

Minivan Crash In Monroe, Orange County

Police are investigating a minivan crash that took place overnight in Monroe, Orange County. The single car incident happened around 11:00pm on Larkin Drive just before County Route 105.

GoogleMaps GoogleMaps loading...

Reports indicate that police were notified of the incident after a 911 call from a motorist who noticed a minivan 'far off the roadway in a ditch, with a person trapped inside.'

Rockland Video Productions Rockland Video Productions loading...

New York State Police, once on scene, found an occupant of the vehicle unconscious, reporting that they had to break the windows of the vehicle in order to get the person out of the vehicle.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Victim Transported From Scene of Minivan Crash

Reports indicate that paramedics on scene performed CPR on the victim before transporting them to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown. At this time, no additional information has been provided regarding the condition of that person, nor if there was anyone else involved in the accident.

Rockland Video Productions Rockland Video Productions loading...

New York State Police are continuing their investigation as to what caused this incident to happen, and coverage will be updated once additional information becomes available. Coverage provided by Rockland Video Productions.

32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety Gallery Credit: The Leapfrog Group issued its updated Hospital Safety Grades