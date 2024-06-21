Helicopter Rushed To Scene Of Wappingers Motorcycle Crash

A serious accident before 7am on Thursday, June 20th involving an SUV and motorcycle required medevac helicopter response. The incident closed Rt 9. in Wappingers for several hours.

SUV Versus Motorcycle Accident, Myers Corners & Rt. 9 Wappingers

Shortly before 6:30am on Thursday, June 20th, the Hughsonville Fire Department reports being dispatched to the area of Route 9 and Myers Corners Road following an SUV versus motorcycle accident with a victim pinned under a vehicle. Along with Hughsonville FD, New Hackensack FD and Wappingers EMS also responded to the scene.

First responders were able to confirm that there was a victim entrapped under the SUV, and due to the 'mechanism and seriousness of injuries,' requested a medevac helicopter and then began working to rescue the trapped person.

Firefighters from Hughsonville and the New Hackensack Fire Department worked to stabilize and lift the vehicle from on top of the victim, freeing him within 7 minutes after arrival. Town of Wappinger EMS then provided first response care before the copter arrived in Wappingers.

Route 9 Closed Following Motorcycle Accident

Reports of road closures came in almost immediately following the news of the accident, as Route 9 both north and southbound were closed in order for Hughsonville Fire Department to create a medevac landing zone in front of the Wappinger Plaza, just north of the accident scene near the intersection of Rt. 9 and Myers Corners Road.

Life Net 2 medevac then arrived to take over patient care, departing for Westchester Medical Center at 7:21am. Though the southbound lane of Rt. 9 was reopened shortly after, the northbound side remained closed for approximately three hours in order for accident investigation to take place.

Sources Report Identity of Injured Driver In Motorcycle Crash

The Dutchess County Scanner Feed, a group on Facebook with more than 23,000 members, posted an update late on Thursday the 20th that the motorcyclist involved in the accident was confirmed to be the group's founder and administrator, Ryan Kallmeyer.

Dutchess County Scanner Feed Member and Moderator Patrick O'Dell shared the following update

I just spoke to him & he has a couple serious injuries that will take time to heal. He is in as good of spirits as can be. A strong & all around really good guy. This group would not exist had he not started it. Now in about to years we are close to hitting 24,000 members within the next few weeks. He wants to thank Hughsonville, New Hackensack, Empress, NYSP, DCSO, the crew of Air-2 & everyone else who came to his aid. He is not asking but I am that everyone keeps him in your thoughts & Prayers for the fastest, fullest recovery possible. He truly appreciates everyone in this group & even thanked me for keeping things updated.

This story is still developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

