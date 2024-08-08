Momentous Law Will Give New York Students More ‘Options For Excellent Jobs’

A historic bill in New York State aims to give students more options for jobs with "excellent jobs with excellent salaries."

A bill from New York State Senator Bill Weber's (R-38th Senate District) unanimously passed the New York Senate

Senate Passed Senator Weber’s Statewide Bill Allowing Trade Unions to Make Recruiting Presentations in High Schools

Canva Canva loading...

The bill allows trade unions to recruit in high schools. Senate Bill S5675, allows for trade unions to give presentations, disseminate literature, and answer questions from high school students, if that trade union is invited to speak at a New York High School.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

"It is important for students to know there are other options out there other than attending a college. Trade unions provide excellent jobs with excellent salaries and benefits, " Senator Bill Weber said.

NY Senate NY Senate loading...

Currently, trade unions are not allowed to give presentations in high schools.

"Weber’s bill allows students to be aware of options other than college when deciding on an appropriate post-high school path," Weber's office tells Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

Weber, a freshman senator, represents Rockland County in the Lower Hudson Valley, but his bill is rare for a freshman senator because it impacts all of New York State.

"It is unusual for a freshman senator like Senator Weber to pass legislation with ramifications that extend beyond that senator's individual district, which makes this bill all the more momentous,"

Weber Now Working With Trade Unions to Pass It in the Assembly

Canva Canva loading...

Since his bill passed the Senate, Weber is working with trade unions to advance the bill in the New York State Assembly.

If passed in the Assembly, the bill will go to Gov. Kathy Hochul's desk for her signature.

What are the pros and cons of a four-day school week? Find out below:

Cons of a 4-day School Week We understand there are "pros" to this 4-day school week, but what are some cons? Gallery Credit: Aly

Pros for a 4-Day School Week While we may have some cons for a 4-day school week, let's focus on the Pros for now. Gallery Credit: Aly

Keep Reading: