Mom, Daughter Killed On New Year’s Day In Hudson Valley, You Can Help Family

A mother and daughter from the Hudson Valley were killed on New Year's Day. Here's how you can help their family.

Two women from Rockland County were killed in a car crash just after the ball dropped on New Year's Day.

Fatal Accident On New Year's Day In Rockland County, New York

On New Year's Day around 1:30 a.m., the Haverstraw Police Department was sent to Beach Road near the Haverstraw Marina following reports of a severe car crash.

The backseat passenger, a 65-year-old woman from Stony Point, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

A front-seat passenger, an 87-year-old woman from Stony Point, was taken to Nyack Hospital. She later died from her injuries.

Driver Of Fatal Accident Speaks With Police

The driver, a 64-year-old woman from Haverstraw told the Haverstraw Police Department she lost control of her car and the vehicle slid off of the roadway.

She was given field sobriety tests and an alcohol breath test. She passed all the tests.

Identities Of Victims Released

The victims were identified as 87-year-old Ana Martinez and Lourdes Martinez, her 65-year-old daughter.

"On the early hours of New Year’s Day, our family experienced one of most tragic events of our lives. That day we lost the matriarch of our family, Ana Lucia Martinez and our aunt/sister Lourdes Martinez," a GoFundMe set up for the family states.

As of this writing over $17,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

"If anyone knew them, they knew they would not do anything if they were not together. After a night full of so much love and so much happiness we never thought we would lose two very important people in our lives just an hour into the new year," the GoFundMe adds.

Police identified the driver as Martinez's other daughter, 64-year-old Ana Polanco.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation but police believe rain and fog played a major role in the crash.

