Police Now Asking for Help in Missing NY Woman Investigation

On Thursday, December 19th, Sullivan County Police shared information regarding a young woman missing from the Hudson Valley.

12 days after the woman was last seen, local police are now reaching out to the public for any leads on where she may be or if she has been spotted.

Missing Woman Out of Sullivan County, NY

On Facebook, the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office page shared a photo of a missing woman, Gina F. Intranuovo.

According to police, Gina is 31 years old, wears black glasses, and has long brown hair with brown eyes. She is approximately 5'6" and roughly 185 pounds.

The post shares that Gina was last seen over a week ago on Saturday, December 7th. They share she was last wearing, "a blue winter coat, black pants, black boots and carrying a pink purse."

While there's information on what Gina was last wearing, there is no mention of where Gina was last seen from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The press release sent out by Sullivan County Sheriff's office does write that, "The subject left her residence in Swan Lake on foot and has not been seen since."

Local non-profit group Hope Alive 845 shared word of Gina being missing on their Facebook page a couple of days prior on Saturday, December 14th - a week after Gina was last seen.

They share that Gina was last seen around 4:30 PM on Saturday, December 7th at the ShortLine Bus Terminal on Sturgis Road in Monticello, NY.

Police Asking For Your Help

If you have any information on Gina, police ask that you contact them at the Sheriff's Office: 845-794-7100 ext. 1. They note that all tips and information will be "kept confidential."

If you live in the Swan Lake or Monticello area, checking any external security cameras like Ring doorbell footage on the evening of December 7th could help provide more information if Gina can be seen in any.

