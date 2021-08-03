Missing New York Woman Found Dead in Hudson Valley 30 Years Later

A missing New York woman was confirmed to have been killed in the Hudson Valley, over 30 years after she went missing.

On Monday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that her newly-created Cold Case Bureau, in partnership with the FBI, Mount Vernon Police Department and the Westchester Department of Laboratories and Research, has successfully identified a woman who was found dead in Mount Vernon over 30 years ago.

Through the use of DNA testing and investigative genealogy, the victim, formerly known as “Jane Doe Mount Vernon” has officially been identified as Veronica Wiederhold. On February 14, 1988, at around 11:54 a.m., in the vicinity of 22 Carleton Ave. in Mount Vernon, Wiederhold was found dead and nude on the street by Mount Vernon Police.

"The remarkable work by our Cold Case Bureau and law enforcement partners has granted one family the certainty and ability to mourn for their loved one after 33 years. A main goal of this Bureau is to give closure to families of homicide victims, and we know this is pain that never goes away,” Rocah said. “I know firsthand that solving crimes is one of the best ways we can try to get closure to victims’ families.”

Wiederhold was last seen by her family in Brooklyn in late 1987 before she was found dead.

“There has been a lot of speculation over the years about the identity of this victim. We now know who she is: Veronica Wiederhold,” Assistant District Attorney Laura Murphy said. “This is why we continue working on these cases and never give up seeking justice for these victims.”

