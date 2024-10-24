Missing Man ‘Wasn’t Alone’ When Found Dead In Upstate New York

The tragic end to a massive search for a missing man had a shocking conclusion. He wasn't found "alone."

On Wednesday, Hudson Valley Post reported that a missing person was found dead in an Upstate New York forest. We've since learned more information.

Man Goes Missing In Town of Watson, Lewis County

A 39-year-old man from Watson, New York was last seen on Oct. 12 around 5:30 a.m. The man was identified by WWNY as Cody Johnson.

The New York State DEC joined the search on Oct 13. Over the next few days, 13 Rangers, dozens of volunteers and members of fire departments, New York State Police, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, and Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies searched for Johnson.

Missing 39-Year-Old Found Deceased In the Independence River Wild Forest

A member of the public found Johnson's body on Oct. 16 around 3:30 p.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. Police believed Johnson died as a result of the cold.

Found With Dog By His Side

When Johnson was found, his service animal was found next to him. His pit bull, named Afton was located by his side, standing watch, according to WWNY.

“I think it’s in a way a little comforting knowing he wasn’t alone out there,” Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli said. “The dog that’d been with him for quite a while. His companion, and the loyalty he had with Cody. He stayed with him all those days and those evenings. Just hearing that the animal was with the owner just goes to show the loyalty that dogs have with owners, the loyalty to it.”

The dog was given to a family friend. Afton will then be given to Johnson's family members in North Carolina.

