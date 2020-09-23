Missing Dutchess County Man

The 25 year-old man was last seen on a rowboat crossing the Hudson River.

25 year-old Tyler Neckles was last heard from at 10:04 p.m. Sunday night according to his sister Danielle Neckles, and hasn't been seen or heard from since then, and they're asking for help in their search to locate Tyler.

Tyler Neckles is a 25 year-old white man, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds.

Danielle told 977/973 The Wolf that her brother was crossing the Hudson river Sunday night from the Newburgh side over to the Dutchess county side on a motorized 1975 14-foot aluminum row boat.

She says they have reason to believe that Tyler was experiencing problems with the boat as there were reports at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday night of a small boat going around in circles in the Hudson river near the Chelsea marina.

Tyler's car was found last night at the Chelsea Marina located at 5 Front street in Chelsea.

Family, friends and the Dutchess County Sheriffs Office have begun a search to try and locate the man and are asking for help in searching. If you have a boat that can be used to help search the Hudson river or are able to help with searching the shorelines, please contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 or Danielle through her personal Facebook page here.

Let's all keep Tyler and his family in our thoughts and prayers and if you can help in anyway please contact them ASAP. We will update this article as soon as more information is available.