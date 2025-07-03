Blood, Wreckage, And Missing Search In Upstate New York

A crash turned into a manhunt when a bleeding driver disappeared into the woods. Drones, choppers, and police swarmed the area.

In this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review, which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, officials confirmed a wild scene after a car crash.

Bleeding Driver Flees To Woods After Car Crash In Ontario County, New York

The DEC joined the search for a missing person who fled into the woods after a car crash.

The crash happened on Saturday around 11:45 a.m. on County Route 37 in the Town of Canadice, Ontario County, New York.

Forest Ranger Dormer, who responded to a call for a car crash, was told the driver left the scene and ran off into the woods.

Officials were told the identified driver "lost a lot of blood in the crash."

Helicopter, Drone Used In Search For Missing Person

A New York State Police helicopter crew, a DEC Environmental Conservation Police drone, and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department all joined in the search.

The person was eventually found and resources were clear at 4:45 p.m.

The unnamed driver was taken by ambulance for treatment by first responders and later turned over to New York State Police. Injuries and potential charges haven't been announced.

