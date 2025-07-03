Blood, Wreckage, And Missing Search In Upstate New York
A crash turned into a manhunt when a bleeding driver disappeared into the woods. Drones, choppers, and police swarmed the area.
In this week's DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review, which highlights recent statewide forest ranger actions from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, officials confirmed a wild scene after a car crash.
Bleeding Driver Flees To Woods After Car Crash In Ontario County, New York
The DEC joined the search for a missing person who fled into the woods after a car crash.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
The crash happened on Saturday around 11:45 a.m. on County Route 37 in the Town of Canadice, Ontario County, New York.
Forest Ranger Dormer, who responded to a call for a car crash, was told the driver left the scene and ran off into the woods.
Officials were told the identified driver "lost a lot of blood in the crash."
Helicopter, Drone Used In Search For Missing Person
A New York State Police helicopter crew, a DEC Environmental Conservation Police drone, and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department all joined in the search.
Keep Reading: Where It’s Cheapest To Live In All Of New York
The person was eventually found and resources were clear at 4:45 p.m.
Incoming: Thousands Fleeing Florida, California, Texas For New York State
The unnamed driver was taken by ambulance for treatment by first responders and later turned over to New York State Police. Injuries and potential charges haven't been announced.
LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities.
LOOK: These are the highways in New York with the most fatalities.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York
LOOK: Counties with the longest life expectancy in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York
LOOK: Best Counties to Raise a Family in New York
Gallery Credit: Stacker