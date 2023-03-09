Upstate New York Father Accused of Hiding Child Arrested Again

A Hudson Valley father who was charged earlier this year for allegedly hiding a child in the region was arrested again.

On Thursday, the Saugerties Police Department announced that 33-year-old, Kirk D. Shultis Jr., of Saugerties, was charged with a burglary that took place on September 2, 2022.

Missing Cayuga Heights, Tompkins County Child Found In Hudson Valley

Shultis Saugerties PD loading...

Shultis made news earlier in 2022 after his daughter was found under stairs in a secret room in the Hudson Valley. In 2019, 4-year-old Paislee Shultis was reported missing from Cayuga Heights, Tompkins County, New York

Paislee's biological parents, Kimberly Cooper and Kirk Shultis Jr. were arrested. Neither had custody of their child. Her grandfather was also arrested. More on that story is below

Shultis Charged For 2022 Saugerties Burglary

On Thursday, Saugerties police charged Shultis with burglary in the second degree, a class C felony.

On September 2, 2022, police responded to a home on Malden Turnpike in the Town of Saugerties for a report of a burglary that occurred in the victim’s home and garage.

"During the course of this investigation, Saugerties Police Detectives developed evidence connecting the burglary to a string of burglaries that had occurred in the fall of 2022, throughout the Town and Village of Saugerties," the Saugerties Police Department stated in a press release.

Saugerties PD Saugerties PD loading...

Shultis was charged as a result of the investigation. Police didn't release details about the investigation.

Shultis was previously accused and charged for a burglary in Saugerties that happened on Sept. 30, 2022.

Shultis was bailed out for that burglary charge a few days ago, police say. He was again remanded to the Ulster County Jail in lieu of $250,000 cash, $500,000 secured bond or $750,000 partially secured bond.

