Child Killed In Upstate New York, Hudson Valley Helping Family

A Hudson Valley family is mourning the tragic and shocking loss of a 12-year-old boy.

You can help the family.

Child Killed Riding Bicycle In Ulster County, New York

Olivia Martial of Poughkeepsie, New York started a GoFundMe page to help out her family after her nephew, Christopher Smart, was killed in an accident.

Smart, 12, of Milton, New York lost control while riding his bicycle near his home and crashed into a wall.

"He was such a great kid, big brother, little brother, nephew, grandson, cousin and son. We ask for you all to continue to pray for our family during this time of grief and thank you so much for taking the time to read this," Martial said. "Christopher you are missed and loved."

Smart was killed instantly, according to his aunt. He went to school in the Marlboro Central School District.

GoFundMe For Hudson Valley Family Dealing With Tragedy In Ulster County, New York

Martial started the crowdfunding campaign to help her family.

"I am writing this to ask for everybody’s support at this time," she wrote in the GoFundMe. "A donation of any size would help. We want to humbly thank everyone that has reached out, the love and the prayers we appreciate it ALL."

As of this writing over $4,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

