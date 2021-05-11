Michelin Names Best Hudson Valley Restaurants With Cheap Prices

Hudson Valley residents don't have to travel far to dine on highly-rated three-course meals for a cheap price.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The MICHELIN Guide celebrated 131 New York restaurants you can get a three-course meal for around $40. Unfortunately to our readers from the Mid-Hudson Valley The MICHELIN Guide only highlights restaurants from New York City and Westchester County.

The MICHELIN Guide placed over 30 Lower Hudson Valley restaurants in its Bib Gourmand category. Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less, according to the MICHELIN Guide.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

"Despite the challenges of the past year, New York chefs and restaurant teams continue to discover new ways of delighting and serving diners with high quality cuisine," MICHELIN Guides International Director Gwendal Poullennec stated. "This year's Bib Gourmand selection features returning and new culinary gems throughout the city and Westchester County."

The following Westchester restaurants are new Bib Gourmand restaurants:

Burrata (Eastchester)

Badageoni Georgian Kitchen (Mount Kisco)

Rafele Rye (Rye)

Boro6 Wine Bar (Hastings-on Hudson)

Macelleria Italian Steakhouse (Pelham)

Tredici Social (Bronxville)

The following Westchester County restaurants named in the Bib Gourmand category:

Tredici Social (Bronxville)

Badageoni Georgian Kitchen (Mount Kisco)

Southern Table (Pleasantville)

Shiraz Kitchen (Elmsford)

RaaSa (Elmsford)

The Cookery (Dobbs Ferry)

Boro6 Wine Bar (Hastings-on-Hudson)

Café Alaia (Scarsdale)

Burrata (Eastchester)

Rafele Rye (Rye)

Macelleria Italian Steakhouse (Pelham)

Maria Restaurant (New Rochelle)

Dubrovnik (New Rochelle)

CLICK HERE to find more Bib Gourmand category restaurants in New York.

Keep Reading:

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 30 New Eateries