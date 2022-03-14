NYSP Searching for Answers in 2003 Wallkill Cold Case

On Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, the Orange County community will remember the life of Megan McDonald.

Back on that date in 2003, McDonald's body was found "in a field off Bowser Road in the Town of Wallkill in Orange County."

What Happened to Megan McDonald?

McDonald, who was only 20 at the time of her death, was working at the Galleria Mall in Middletown and was a student at SUNY Orange County Community College. Shortly after McDonald's body was found, police located her vehicle in the Town of Wallkill. New York State Police shared:

McDonald’s 1991 white Mercury Sable was discovered two days later in the Kensington Manner apartment complex parking lot, in the Town of Wallkill. The cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma.

Almost 20 years later, the New York State Police are still searching for answers. With that being said, the New York State Police shared that there are now 2 separate monetary rewards for anyone who can come forward with helpful information regarding Megan McDonald's murder.

The New York State Police wrote on Facebook in regard to the new rewards the following:

The New York City Detective’s Endowment Association is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Megan’s killer. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also offering a separate $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Megan’s killer.

If you or someone you know has any information regarding Megan McDonald's murder, you are urged to call Investigator Brad Natalizio, Troop F Major Crimes, or Investigator Michael Corletta, SP Greenville BCI at 845-344-5300. Any anonymous tips can be called into Troop F Major Crimes confidential tip line at (845) 344-5370 or emailed to crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

