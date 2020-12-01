McRib has Landed in the Hudson Valley

We got a "sneak bite" of one of our all time favorite sandwiches.

For many years the only time I would really eat any fast food would be around the time of year that McDonald's announced that they were gong to starting selling the McRib sandwich, for many years I had to travel really far to be able to get my hands on one. Not this year!

About a month ago it was announced that this year the folks over at McDonald's we're going to start offering the world famous McRib sandwich at all of their 14,400 US restaurants on December 2nd and YES we were pretty excited about it! So excited that I wrote and talked about it on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show and someone heard us and just delivered us a preview of the McRib!!

The folks that own the locally owned and operated McDonald's in Dutchess County stopped by the Wolf studio today with a bag of McRib's for us to chow down on and needless to say WE ARE SUPER FULL!

I've told Jess many times over the years how good the sandwich is and this year she got to try it for the first time ever. After a few bites she was shocked that McDonalds makes something so different than regular cheeseburgers and LOVES THE PICKLES!!!!!!

If you want to grab a McRib they will be available starting tomorrow December 1st at the McDonalds in Hopewell Junction, Wappingers, Fishkill, Carmel, Brewster and a few others. While your there you might want to try out the new pastries they have including cinnamon buns, apple fritters and blueberry muffins.