Cuomo Confirms COVID ‘Emergency Stop’ Plan Will Shutdown New York

Gov. Cuomo confirmed an "emergency stop" order will shut down parts of New York.

On Monday during a COVID-19 press briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo hinted another statewide "pause" order could be put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"We could potentially do a NY Pause," Cuomo noted during his COVID-19 briefing on Monday. "The hospitalization rate is increasing dramatically."

Cuomo pointed to other states, like California, when announcing New York could see another "pause" order, Cuomo's preferred word for the closing of nonessential businesses.

Later on Monday, the Governor's staff released a press release that confirmed Cuomo's COVID-19 Winter Plan has a strategy in place, called an "Emergency Stop" that will shut down parts of New York State, if a region's hospital system is overwhelmed.

In addition to the 3 existing micro-cluster zone levels (Yellow Precautionary, Orange Warning and Red), New York will also add a new 'Emergency Stop' level, which will effectively put that area under the NY Pause guidelines, if needed to preserve hospital capacity. Hospital metrics associated with these zones will be identified in the next week to 10 days, once data from the Thanksgiving holiday is received and analyzed.

On Sunday, 3,532 New Yorkers were hospitalized with COVID-19, a 226 percent increase in the past month. One month ago, 1,085 were in the hospital with the virus. On August 29, 429 Empire State residents were in the hospital with coronavirus, according to Cuomo.

"This is the problem. We are seeing the rise in hospitalizations all across the state. We will have a limited ability to bring resources from upstate to downstate or from downstate to upstate," Cuomo said. "We are now worried about overwhelming the hospital system. You will see serious stress on the hospital system."