Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been spending the COVID-19 pandemic at their $5 million Lower Hudson Valley home.

The Hollywood stars live in a seven-bedroom and six-bathroom home with their three children in Pound Ridge, Hello reports. The home sits across 11.65 acres of land and includes an outdoor barn.

Lower Hudson Valley residents say Lively and Reynolds are extremely nice and well-liked, sources tell E!. They are known to grab food or drinks at The Inn at Pound Ridge by Jean-Georges. Reynolds has even been spotted drinking at the bar by himself. If you're wondering, for food, Ryan loves the burger while Lively often orders the chicken paillard, E! reports. The couple also have been spotted at the Bedford Post Inn, where Lively's hosted her second baby shower.

Reynolds and Lively moved to Westchester County in 2012, just six months after dating. Much of the 8,000-square-foot mansion's interior remains a mystery, but some posts on social media offer clues.

Reynolds often records videos of himself in a room covered with wooden panels that Republic World believes is the actor's living room. Below are recent videos Reynolds posted from the room.

This Instagram post shows Reynolds on a blue couch in what could be the actor's barn.

Before going back to work in September, Lively snapped photos of Reynolds outside getting a COVID-19 test.

In May, Reynolds showed off what could be another part of the home while joining Taika Waititt in reading James and the Giant Peach.

In October, Reynolds posted a photo with his wife of what could be another part of the home after the actor voted for the first time in America.

The next day Lively posted this photo as they celebrated Reynolds' birthday.

In 2016, Reynolds posted this photo with his mother which was reportedly taken outside his Lower Hudson Valley home.