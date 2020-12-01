Orange County Man in ‘Scream’ Vehicle Blamed For Brutal Accident

A Middletown driver is accused of performing "dangerous stunts" that eventually led to a woman being ejected from her vehicle.

ABC 7 reports that Ryan Ortiz of Middletown is at Kings County Hospital in stable condition as he awaits charges in a high-speed accident that has left an Uber passenger in critical condition.

Police say Ortiz was recklessly driving a Dodge Charger with the ghost mask from the movie "Scream" painted on its side. The vehicle was caught by security cameras driving at high speed and blowing through a red light at Bedford and Dekalb Avenue in Williamsburg on Sunday evening.

As the 22-year-old Middletown man allegedly raced through the light, he struck a Honda Accord at full speed, sending the passenger flying through the window onto the sidewalk. The car was hit so hard that it wound up being pushed from the street, landing near a deli. More footage from Williamsburg News shows the brutal accident as it happened.

The 32-year-old woman can be seen being thrown from the car as it was struck at the intersection. The injured woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, the male driver of the Honda Accord was also hospitalized and is in stable condition. The man is believed to be a ride-share driver, but it's unclear if he was working at the time of the accident.

Police say Ortiz was spotted driving recklessly earlier in the evening, doing donuts nearby the scene of the accident. An investigation is underway and charges against the Middletown man are pending. Ortiz also suffered injuries from the crash and is in stable condition.