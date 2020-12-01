Newburgh’s Famous Claude’s Halloween Goes Christmas

Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone it is time to get Christmas into full gear. All over the Hudson Valley people are decorating their yards and communities are offering drive-thru experiences to celebrate the holiday season. Claude's Halloween has even changed things up for Santa.

For the next four weekends Claude's Halloween will be celebrating Christmas for all to enjoy. Lights, blowups and even a snow maker await all who stop by Claude's Christmas display. One again, Claude's driveway will be transformed into a holiday experience for Christmas fans of all ages.

Santa and his Elves, the Grinch, Scoobie Doo and more are all ready to pose with you and your family for a fun holiday photo. If you checkout Claude's Facebook page you will find more up-to-date details. Claude's is open 5 PM to 10 PM on Fridays Saturdays and Sundays through December 31st. They also have a few special days near Christmas and New Years.

Claude's Halloween gone Christmas is set up at 206 Coldenhill Road in Newburgh. It is all set up outside so it is important you dress for the weather. Also weather can effect the days that display is available so always check in on Claude's Halloween Facebook page for details.

Check in with your town and see what they have planned for your local holiday display. Then if you are planning to visit a few different light displays be sure to put Claude's on your destination list. It is totally worth the drive to Newburgh.

