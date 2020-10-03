Newburgh: Monster Size Halloween Display Open to the Public

Earlier this year a lot of people put back up their Christmas decorations as a way to keep busy during the COVID-19 shutdown. It also was a way to pick up people's spirits while we were all social distancing. You couldn't visit anyone but you could drive around and enjoy houses lit up at night. Well it is time for Christmas to move over for a minute because there is a new holiday popping up all over town.

Tis the season for really cool Halloween decorations. Even I am planning to reach into the back of my garage and find my old homemade tombstones to go with my recently purchased Halloween fence lights. Some people have always done Halloween to the max and have shared it with their neighbors. One such person is known as Claude's Halloween in Newburgh. Apparently, Claude is well known for his monstrous decorations that get put up every Halloween.

According To Claude's Halloween Facebook post the display is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 5 pm to 10 pm and is always free. Claude's Halloween is located on Colden Hill Road in Newburgh. Take a look at what you can expect if you visit. The public is welcome to stop or just drive by, whatever you are comfortable doing. In year's past their have been indoor displays but those were skipped this year due to COVID-19

If you are looking for something fun to do with the kids this coming weekend why not at least plan a drive by to check out all the work that went into this Halloween yard display. It may give you some ideas for your yard.