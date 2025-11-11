Massive Veterans Protest Planned Across New York

Veterans in New York will be out in full force on Tuesday protesting President Donald Trump.

Tuesday is Veterans Day, and some veterans plan to protest the Trump administration.

Veterans In New York To Protest President Trump

The peaceful protests are organized by "Vets Say No" and "May Day Strong."

Protests will be held in states across the country, including in California, Oregon, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Washington, D.C., and New York.

Major Protest Planned in New York City

A major rally is expected in New York City. It's going to be held at City Hall Park between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Other protests across New York are planned in Rochester, Lake Placid, Norwich, and Port Jefferson Station

Reasons For Peaceful Protests

Organizers say they are protesting ICE, occupation, fascism, and cuts to services.

"Stand with Veterans as we march, rally, and refuse to allow growing fascism to be normalized. Together we say NO this Veterans Day - no to ICE, no to occupation, no to fascism, and no to cuts stripping away life-saving services our communities need," organizers say about the protest in New York.

Organizers are emphasizing nonviolent action and ask that no weapons, even legally permitted ones, be brought to the events.

"A core principle behind all our events is a commitment to nonviolent action. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events," organizers add.

