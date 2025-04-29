Massive New York Budget Finalized—How It Will Change Your Life

Governor Hochul and New York lawmakers have finally agreed on a new budget deal. Here's how it will impact you.

The deadline to pass the budget on time was April 1.

New York State Lawmakers Pass $254 Billion Budget

New York Governor Hochul Makes Announcement On Congestion Pricing Plan Getty Images loading...

Following nearly a month of talks and several so-called budget extenders, state lawmakers have finally reached an agreement on a new state budget.

“I promised New Yorkers to fight like hell to put money back in their pockets and make our streets and subways safer. That’s exactly what this budget will do,” Governor Hochul told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

The plan calls for $254 billion in spending during the next fiscal year across New York State. Though that number could change, due to the Trump White House.

In recent months, New York State has lost over $1 billion in cuts from the federal government.

Highlights Of $254 Billion New York State Budget

Incoming NY Governor Kathy Hochul Gives First Press Conference After Cuomo's Resignation Getty Images loading...

Highlights of the new budget include:

“Working with our partners in the Legislature, we’ve reached an agreement to pass a balanced, fiscally responsible budget. Good things take time, and this budget is going to make a real difference for New York families," Hochul said.

