Masked Strangers Are Terrorizing New York State Residents

A growing number of New York State residents are being terrorized by children in a new challenge.

It appears the "Door Kicking" TikTok challenge has returned to New York State

Door-Kicking Challenge Is Scaring New York State Residents

The New York Post reports the TikTok “door-kicking” challenge back.

This challenge has children or teenagers, sometimes wearing masks, loudly kicking a door, and then running away. It appears to be a new version of "ding dong ditch" where someone would ring a homeowner's doorbell and then run away.

"My wife was having a panic attack at the time because she was just so absolutely distraught,” prank victim Jeffrey Gibson said, according to the New York Post. "Until I saw the video, I didn’t even realize that it seemed to be some youths playing what appeared to be a very evil prank."

Homeowners report hearing several loud, scary, bangs on their doors.

WCBS 880 reports residents in New York State recently experienced the same prank.

One New York State homeowner reports hearing loud bangs on their doors. At least one time a kid wearing a costume used a baseball bat to cause a loud banging sound on the door.

Officials say parents should remind their children about the dangers of this challenge. Not only is it rude, but a man shot a 14-year-old recently after the teen continued to ring his doorbell.

