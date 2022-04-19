It might not be a bad idea to still pack a mask before heading out across New York State.

On Monday, a federal judge from Florida said the mask mandate on planes and other forms of public transportation is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, of Tampa, an appointee of former President Donald Trump also said the CDC overstepped its authority while declaring the mask rule invalid.

The public transportation mask mandate was recently extended by the CDC through May 3 due to concerns about new, more contagious, subvariants of Omicron. Before the extension it was set to expire Monday.

After the ruling, the TSA announced they won't enforce mask-wearing. Several airlines have confirmed masks are now optional when flying into or out of the Empire State, but some mass transit riders will still need to mask up in New York State. A list of where you do and don't need to wear a mask is below.

Mask Confusion: Where You Now Do & Don't Need A Mask in New York

Note: This list was created early Tuesday morning. More companies will likely be making decisions in the near future.

President Joe Biden is still encouraging travelers to wear masks because COVID is on the rise once again. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the ruling disappointing.

"This is obviously a disappointing decision. The CDC continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit. As you know, this just came out this afternoon. So, right now, the Department of Homeland Security, who would be implementing, and the CDC are reviewing the decision," Psaki said.

Psaki adds the Justice Department is still deciding whether to challenge the order.

“So, we would say to anyone sitting out there: We’d recommend you wear masks on the airplane. And then as soon as we can provide an update from here hopefully soon. They’re reviewing it as we speak. They’re doing it as we speak," she told reporters on Monday.

