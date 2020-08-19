Marlboro School District to Start School Year Online

The latest school district to announce students will begin the year online is Marlboro School District.

The latest school district to announce students will begin the year online is Marlboro School District.

According to a post on their Facebook, Marlboro Central School District will begin the 2020-2021 school year remotely. The district states that they are unable to meet all of the requirements that New York State and the New York State Health Department has set. The district will be suspending in-person learning and hybrid learning until further notice. Below is the full post from the school:

To be a little more specific, the district cited obstacles regarding the health and safety of student course offerings and program requirements. In the Facebook post, the district thanked people for their patience and understanding. Marlboro Central School District said that more information for parents and teachers will be released soon.

Multiple school districts in the Hudson Valley have announced plans to begin the year remotely. Saugerties announced that students will be remotely learning through at least September. Newburgh, Wappingers, Arlington, and New Paltz school districts will all start the 2020-2021 school year online. Most of these districts cited the challenges that would come with having in-person instruction at the start of the year and said they hope to move to hybrid models later in the year.