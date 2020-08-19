New York Residents Face Fines After Travel to Over 70% of Country

More states have been added to New York's COVID-19 travel ban. Violators face fines or even jail.

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced additional states and locations meets the metrics to qualify for the travel advisory, requiring individuals who have traveled to New York from those states, all of which have significant community spread, to quarantine for 14 days.

Alaska and Delaware have been added to New York's coronavirus travel advisory. No areas have been removed since last Tuesday's update.

"New York State is moving forward in the face of a continuing crisis throughout the nation and around the world—we've gone from one of the nation's worst infection rates to one of its best and have an infection rate below 1 percent for the 11th straight day—but that's no excuse for getting complacent as we add two more states to our travel advisory," Cuomo said in a press release on Tuesday. "Our success in this fight is determined, more than anything, by the actions each of us takes in daily life—washing our hands, properly social distancing and wearing masks—and by the willingness of local governments to be competent partners and to enforce state guidance. We continue to move in the right direction, but it's up to all of us to slow the spread and stay safe."

The quarantine applies to any person arriving from a state with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

The full, updated travel advisory list is below:

Alaska

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Iowa

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Virgin Islands

Wisconsin

The travel advisory also requires any New Yorker to quarantine for 14 days after returning from a state on the quarantine list.

Anyone found violating the quarantine will be subject to a judicial order, placed in a mandatory quarantine and fined, Cuomo added.

“You violate the quarantine, you will have to do mandatory quarantine, and you will be fined," Cuomo said.

According to Cuomo, a person found violating the order could be fined $2,000 for the first violation, $5,000 for a second violation and $10,000 if the person causes "harm."

Cuomo recently announced a travel enforcement operation started at airports across the state to help ensure travelers are following the state's quarantine restrictions and to help contain the rates of COVID-19 transmission in New York State.

Cuomo confirmed travelers will be fined $2,000 if they leave an airport without submitting a contact information form. Information on the form includes contact information and travel plans while in New York. The forms will be handed out online, but can also be filled out online.

The travel advisory doesn't impact essential workers, officials say. Officials also note if you are only passing through a state on the list, meaning you aren't spending more than 24 hours, you also don't have to quarantine.