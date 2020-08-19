Cuomo Writing Book About ‘Leadership’ During COVID-19 Pandemic

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is writing a book about his "leadership" during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Crown Publishing announced on Tuesday, Cuomo's "American Crisis Leadership Lessons From The COVID-19 Pandemic" will be released on Oct 13.

"A revealing, behind-the-scenes account of his experience leading New York State through the COVID-19 epidemic, AMERICAN CRISIS is an important chronicle of this unprecedented moment in history, an urgent assessment of the factors that have and continue to impede our national response to a devastating health and economic catastrophe, and a powerful testament to true leadership in times of extreme crisis," Crown Publishing wrote about the book in a press release.

As of this writing, New York has one of the lowest COVID-19 infections rates in the country, months after having one of the highest. In the book, Cuomo will go into detail about how he handled the coronavirus pandemic. It will also reveal clashes Cuomo had with President Donald Trump and the federal government during the battle with COVID-19.

"In his own voice, Andrew Cuomo chronicles in AMERICAN CRISIS the ingenuity and sacrifice required of so many to fight the pandemic, sharing his personal reflections on forty years in government and the decision-making that shaped his political policy, and offers his frank accounting and assessment of his interactions with the federal government and the White House, as well as other state and local political and health officials. Real leadership, he argues, requires clear communication, compassion for others, and a commitment to truth-telling—no matter how frightening the facts may be," Crown Publishing wrote in a press release

The book will be released in physical and ebook formats, with an audiobook edition read by Andrew Cuomo to be issued simultaneously by Penguin Random House Audio, Crown announced.