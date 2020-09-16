Mallomars Are Back To Save 2020; Practically Being Given Away

Just when we need them most, New York's favorite cookie has made its triumphant return.

Every September Nabisco rereleases Mallomars. The marshmallow and graham cracker cookies, coated with rich, dark chocolate have become a tradition in our area. In fact, 70% of all Mallomars are sold right here in the New York Metropolitan area. The famed cookies first went on sale in New Jersey back in 1913 and were only sold from September through March. The reason was due to warm weather melting the chocolate as it was delivered to stores. Today, refrigerated trucks could easily solve that problem, but the hysteria surrounding "Mallomar Season" has made the summer intermission of sales more of a marketing decision than a practical one.

A. Boris

With the world in turmoil right now, customers were pleasantly surprised to be greeted with huge stacks of yellow Mallomar boxes as they entered supermarkets this week. Even under their facemasks, the smiles on shoppers' faces were clearly visible on Tuesday morning at Stop and Shop on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie.

As if the return of Mallomars wasn't enough of a distraction from the nightmare of 2020, stores are now offering the legendary cookies at ridiculously low prices.

Usually over $4 a box, Shoprite is now offering a digital coupon that will allow customers to pick up Mallomars for just 99 cents. The limit is one per customer, but after that boxes are still on sale for just $1.99 this week. Stop and Shop has a digital coupon that will allow you to purchase two boxes for just $3. There's a limit of just one offer, but after you buy those two boxes the current sale price is similar to Shoprite's at 2 for $4. Other local supermarkets did not have sales for Mallomars listed on their websites, but in-store specials may be available at select locations.

