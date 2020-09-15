Amazon to Fill 100,000 Jobs For The Holidays and There Are Openings in The Hudson Valley

With several locations here locally there's a good chance that Amazon may hire Hudson Valley residents.

One thing we've learned over the past 6 months is that if you're an essential worker you've got some serious job security. Medical staff, first responders, mail carriers, convenience and grocery store workers were all deemed essential during the shut down and apparently Amazon employees could be added to the list.

We could alot of job opportunities arise from Amazon.

Though the demand was already high, the pandemic has caused a huge jump in online shoppers according to Market Watch. Amazon has kicked their hiring process into high gear as they may look to fill 100,000 part-time and full-time positions in both America and Canada as they gear up for a busy holiday season.

Will we see an even higher spike in online shopping as we approach the season of giving? With the announcement that Home Depot would not be opening for Black Friday could more stores follow suit? Wil they allowed to be open and have a large amount of shoppers in their store? Stores cancelling Black Friday teamed with families not gathering this holiday season could cause a huge demand for Amazon employees.

Could these openings find Hudson Valley residents jobs?

Indeed currently has Amazon openings in locations like Cornwall, Montgomery, New Windsor, West Point and Sherman, CT.