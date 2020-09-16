Hollywood Star From Hudson Valley Helping Cuomo Mask Up New York

A Hollywood A-lister from the Hudson Valley went viral for helping Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Cuomo launched the latest "Mask Up, America" campaign video featuring Paul Rudd. The video is aimed at younger Americans to inform them of the importance of wearing masks during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect themselves and others.

"This nation is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic and young people are not immune from it," Cuomo said. "We all need to do our part and wear a mask. Thanks to Paul Rudd for helping us spread this crucial message and reach young people like him."

The 51-year old actor calls himself a "certified young person" in the video, which you can see below while encouraging others to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Yo, what up doogs, Paul Rudd here - actor and certified young person. So fam, let's real talk. Masks? They're totally beast. So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it," Rudd says in the video. "I'm not gonna preach at you like some celebrity. Yuck. This is a convo, where I talk and you shut up and wear a mask."

At the end of the video, Rudd gets serious.

"It's not hard! People are dying . . . and it's preventable. Just wear a mask, I shouldn't have to make it fun," he said. "It's science!"

Rudd owns a home in Dutchess County and helped save Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck with actor Jeffery Dean Morgan.

The video was produced in partnership with Rudd and Sean Evans and in coordination with Jane Rosenthal, producer and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises.