Ominous Pink Sun Sets Over the Hudson Valley

A gorgeous pink sun had set over the Hudson Valley yesterday, but the cause is anything but beautiful.

If you glanced up at the sky last night before sunset you might have noticed a really bizarre sunset. The sun last night in the Hudson Valley was bright pink, nearly a hot pink! While it was absolutely breathtaking to see, the cause behind it isn't so nice.

The cause of last night's pink sun is the smoke from the California wildfires. The smoke from these fires is actually affecting the Hudson Valley. It's expected to see these effects through Thursday as the smoke carries over to the Hudson Valley region.

While the sunsets are great, the California wildfires are serious and devastating. You can donate to the American Red Cross here or the Los Angeles Fire Department here. If you can donate anything will help the cause.

Check out these stunning, yet horrifying, pictures of last night's sunset over the Hudson Valley.