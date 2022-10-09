Do New Courts Mean NY is Getting a Professional Sports Team?

One of the fastest-growing sports in the country is getting even bigger, and the spotlight may soon turn to New York. Massive investments in new court construction may hint that the Empire State could soon be the home of another professional sports team.

Professional Sports Teams in New York

New York is a huge state, and we already have over a dozen pro teams (yes, we're counting the Jets). While we may be bursting at the seams with basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer, and football teams, there's a new sport that only recently started a professional league.

Pickleball in New York

Pickleball, the game that used to be exclusive to senior citizens and other low-impact enthusiasts, has been sweeping the country, and it recently turned pro. It's attracting a lot of high-level attention, too. LeBron James made headlines just last week when it was announced that his investment group would be buying an upcoming expansion team. But is one coming to New York?

Is New York Getting a Professional Pickleball Team?

There are a few paths that could lead Major League Pickleball (MLP) to New York. First are the new courts being constructed in New York City. Since MLP hosts tournaments of all 12 pro teams in different cities instead of having "home courts" for each team, the "major pickleball facility" planned for next year could be the destination for an east coast tournament. But what about an actual team?

As a professional sport, MLP operates a little differently than others. The tournament style of their competitions means that while some teams like the Florida Smash and ATX Pickleballers are tied to states or cities, others are not. This could change soon, with MLP saying they "might be moving towards all teams being geographically tied".

Interested in starting your own pickleball journey? With more expansion teams on the horizon, you have some time to get your skill levels to the pro level before they're announced (and hopefully with one based in New York). Check out some great court options here.

