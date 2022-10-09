It's the Great Pumpkin! A new record has been set and it happened right in the Empire State.

PIX 11 is reporting that a pumpkin grown in New York has set a new national record for the largest pumpkin ever grown in the United States. It also breaks the North American record as well. Just how big was this gourd we're talking about?

Previous State and National Record

The previous national record belonged to a man who grew a 2528-pounder at the Deerfield Fair in New Hampshire in 2018. The previous New York state record belonged to Karl and Beverly Haist, who grew a 2517-pound pumpkin in Clarence Center, NY in 2019.

World Record

The world record though still stands. Stefano Cutrupi set that record in 2021, with a 2702.7-pound squash at the Big Pumpkin Festival in Peccioli, Italy, according to the Guinness Book of World Records

Check Out This Fat Gourd

This 1,800+ pounder was spotted a the Dutchess County Fairgrounds.

New National Record

Buffalo News says the new record for America's largest pumpkin was set Saturday by Scott Andrusz of Williamsville. Sources say the new record was 2,554 pounds, beating the old national record by 26 pounds.

