Warm up at This West Coast Smoothie Bar in Dutchess County, NY
Is the West Coast the best coast, after all? This is a question that I ask myself while living on the East Coast. There are many benefits to each one but as the cooler weather comes in, I start to question the truth.
How Could A West Coast Smoothie Bar Exist In The Hudson Valley?
Some may wonder if this needs to include a palm tree or a view of the ocean to complete the aesthetic. However, this locally owned and operated business is both in Dutchess County, NY.
This Hidden Gem Is Essential To The Hudson Valley All Year Round
Are you ready to take a walk on the beach? Would you like to have a view of the ocean while listening to a record player? These are questions that I ask myself and the answer is always yes. It is now possible to do so right in this Hudson Valley, small town.
This West Coast Themed Smoothie Shop Is Open In Rhinebeck, NY
I came across this local business on one of my adventures. As soon as I walked in, I was in love. I love New York State but my second home is California. Upon arrival, you're greeted by a glowing, neon sign about sunshine.
To make you feel as if you are really on the West Coast, there is a list of smoothie and bowl options that begin with, "California Dreamin'".
After you grab your drink or bowl of choice, head on over to view the palm trees and ocean view. There are pictures on the wall that make you feel as if you are really present on the beach. Alongside the pictures are cool record players.
Where Can Visitors And Loyal Residents Find This West Coast Dream?
SÓL: Açaí Smoothie Bar is located in the heart of one of the exquisite Hudson Valley towns. There are also cute, locally owned shops to visit in Rhinebeck, NY.
Samuel's Sweet Shop is located near this smoothie bar along with other unique and locally owned businesses. Samuel's Sweet Shop in Rhinebeck, NY is owned by Paul Rudd, Hilarie Burton Morgan, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.
SÓL: Açaí Smoothie Bar
41 E Market Street, Suite #3
Rhinebeck, NY 12572
Where is your favorite place to get a smoothie or shake in the Hudson Valley?