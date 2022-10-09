Christmas Tree Needed in the Village of Saugerties New York

While most of us are still thinking about tracking down our Halloween pumpkin, some folks have had to think a bit farther down the road. Plans for area Christmas celebration are very much underway and one Hudson Valley town is searching for a Christmas Tree.

Many Hudson Valley towns put up a public Christmas tree somewhere and in the case of the Village of Saugerties, their holiday tree will be displayed during the month of December in the Reis Insurance parking lot.

How to Donate the Village of Saugerties Christmas Tree

Information was shared on social media that the Village of Saugerties was looking for a tree for this year's celebration. It might not be as big as Rockefeller Center asking but I would think it would be a great honor to have a tree selected from your property to represent Christmas in your town. Not to mention what you would save on tree removal services if it has gotten to be a nuisance in your yard and you are looking for a way to get rid of it.

I have reached out to find out if the tree has to actually be from Saugerties and I don't have that information at this time. What I do know from information shared on Facebook is that they are looking for a large evergreen tree that you want to donate. It should be 15 to 30 feet tall and easy to get to in order for Santa's Elves to Cut it down (the tree removal company).

Village of Saugerties Needs a Holiday Tree

If you believe you have a tree that fits this bill the instructions are to call the Village of Saugerties Office at 845-246-2321 extension 1. They will take your information and put your tree in the running to be selected. The post wasn't clear how long you had to get in touch with them to let them know you might have what they are looking for so I would delay if you really want your tree in the running.

