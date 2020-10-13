Mahoney’s Apologizes For Losing Liquor License, Vows to do Better

The popular Poughkeepsie bar admitted "we missed the mark" when it comes to COVID-19 regulations and hopes to "make it up to you."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

At the start of the NFL season, the New York State Liquor Authority suspended the liquor license at Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse in Poughkeepsie. SLA investigators listed the business' liquor license as inactive due to alleged COVID-19 violations.

On Sept 11, SLA investigators observed approximately 50 patrons inside the Mahoney's consuming alcohol, dancing to live DJ music, not wearing facial coverings and ignoring social distancing, officials say.

No food was observed being served, with an investigator ordering a beer while standing at the bar without being required to purchase food, according to the SLA. Investigators also claim to have additionally observed approximately 25 patrons on the outdoor patio, more than half of who were standing and consuming alcohol without facial coverings.

On Friday, the popular Irish bar announced on Facebook its "back in business." On Monday, the owner of Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse, Emmett Woods, apologized.

"In trying to navigate these uncharted, post-quarantine waters, we know we missed the mark. We are choosing to look ahead. You cannot change the past, you can only influence the future. Our compliance to all CDC mandates and guidelines is tighter than ever. Our dedication to a clean, safe restaurant remains steadfast. We are sorry we let our staff, our customers and our community down," Woods told Hudson Valley Post in an email. "Mahoney's worked tirelessly to climb out of the deep hole COVID-19 thrust us into, only to be met with certain challenges and eventual license loss. Please let us make it up to you. Stop in to see all the ways we are keeping you safe."

Mahoney's was named the best Irish pub in the Hudson Valley in 2019, according to the company's website. The business is once again selling alcohol and says it's enforcing COVID-19 regulations.

"It's back to business for us here at Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse! Our dining room is open and tables are spaced 6 feet apart. Our bar is stocked and we're pouring all your fall favorites," Mahoney's Irish Pub and Steakhouse wrote on Facebook. "Our catering rooms are available to book for all functions 50 people or under. All we're missing is YOU! Please wear your masks at all times while not seated and remember you must order food to be served alcohol! We hope to see you soon!"