Machete Attack Inside &#8216;Dangerous&#8217; Hudson Valley Store, 1 Injured

Machete Attack Inside ‘Dangerous’ Hudson Valley Store, 1 Injured

Lee-J/ThinkStock

A Hudson Valley store that was the scene of a first murder is now involved in a machete attack.

Hudson Valley Post has learned much more about an attack inside a deli in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Reported Stabbing Inside Rockland County, New York Deli

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Motive In Spring Valley Deli Attack Unclear

Lee-J/ThinkStock
loading...

No word on the severity of the suspect's injuries. A motive for the alleged machete attack is unclear as of this writing.

The deli is the same location where a man was murdered in late December.

Rockland County Man Fatally Stabbed In Neck In Spring Valley, New York

Google
loading...

On December 29, 2022, at approximately 1:10 a.m., the Spring Valley Police Department responded to the area of Johnson Street and North Myrtle Avenue regarding reports of an unresponsive male laying on the road.

Snow Is Coming: Nearly Foot Of Snow Forecast For Upstate New York, Hudson Valley

Police found 52-year-old Luis Pinduisaca-Villa of Spring Valley on Johnson Street adjacent to 55 North Myrtle Avenue.

Pinduisaca-Villa later died as a result of a wound inflicted on his neck, officials say.

Two men were later arrested.

25 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

Here are the top 25 most dangerous counties in New York, outside of the city, with the highest violent crime rates.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley

Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley. 
Categories: Hudson Valley News, Westchester County
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post