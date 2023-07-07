We celebrated the arrival of Summer back on June 21st. This week we had a Super Moon arrival so now seems like the perfect time to lean into a metaphysical shop for a few things including a psychic Fair.

If this is something you are seeking you are in luck because one of the Hudson Valley's more well-known metaphysical shops is holding its 7th anniversary and throwing a Psychic Faire into the celebration. Luna Enchanted in Marlboro, New York is officially celebrating 7 years of serving the Hudson Valley.

Psychic Fair at Hudson Valley Witch Shop in Marlboro, New York

This Saturday, July 8th Luna Enchanted invites you to come by their shop on 9W in Marlboro and be part of the celebration. Psychic Mediums Willow Diana, Chuck Bauer, and April Riley will be doing readings. Book your spot today by texting Luna at 845-233-0999. Walk-ins are also welcome if you aren't sure about your plans. Psychic Readings are $45 for 25 minutes.

Psychic readings are just one of the many things planned to celebrate the day. Luna has planned sales in the shop along with specials, giveaways refreshments, and more.

I always find that a good psychic reading gets the ideas flowing for the rest of the year. The first 20 people in the door will get a special swag bag to celebrate the day, filled with all sorts of goodies. Luna Enchanted has been serving Orange and Ulster County for 7 years. If you have always been curious but were shy to stop in this Saturday might be a great time to check in to see what Luna has going on.

